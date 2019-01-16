Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ryan Fry, 21, 13642 E. Jolissaint Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, suspended or revoked driver's license and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Harold Woods, 54, 4525 Raleigh Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.