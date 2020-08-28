Lynette Muse

The St. Helena Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in the death of Shakie Peters, a transgender woman who was found dead in a rural part of the parish last month.

Deputies arrested Lynette Muse on Friday and booked her on second-degree murder. No motive has been released. 

Peters, 32, was found off Opal Bennett Road near Amite. She is one of two transgender women killed in the East Baton Rouge area in July. 

Authorities said more arrests are pending.

