Four people have been arrested in a shooting that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition after the suspects opened fire on a vehicle she was sitting in, officials said.
The hospitalized victim is not expected to survive her injuries, according to arrest reports.
Nathan Williams, 21, and Jonathan Oxley, 18, were booked into jail Tuesday night along with an unnamed juvenile. Officials said a fourth suspect, Jaylen Lyons, 18, was booked Wednesday.
Their arrests came several hours after the shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Denver Drive, which is a neighborhood off Siegen Lane and Perkins Road in the St. George area. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.
All four suspects are accused of shooting into a vehicle that contained three occupants, according to arrest reports for Williams and Oxley. The juvenile suspect was also injured in gunfire and left his gun at the scene. None of the victims fired a weapon during the encounter, deputies said.
The alleged shooters then followed the victims to the hospital emergency room entrance, stopping at another entrance to drop off two passengers from their car, one of whom was the injured juvenile.
Deputies later contacted Oxley at his home, where he voluntarily surrendered "high capacity rifles" used in the incident, according to the arrest reports.
The suspects were booked on attempted first-degree murder, among other counts.