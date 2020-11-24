Two people were injured in an early morning shooting near Evangeline Street on Tuesday after police said someone entered a residence and began firing shots.
The shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Hammond Street, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. One female victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds, he said.
Later, police received an anonymous call that a second victim had been shot and sent for an ambulance to transport them for treatment as well.
McKneely said detectives believe someone entered a residence and started firing shots, resulting in injuries.
No other details were immediately available.