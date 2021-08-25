Tangipahoa Parish investigators have ruled the June death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in a secluded section of North Shore woods a homicide.
Detectives in the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Taysia Lynn Folse, of Houma, on June 30 after a driver spotted her body in a swampy and wooded area outside of Ponchatoula. The preliminary investigation wrapped on Aug. 12, with investigators determining she had died by homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
The teenager had been missing since February of 2021, according to news reports, when she ran away from the Raintree Family Services Center in New Orleans. Investigators have not made public her cause of death, and the investigation remains active.
Images released by the sheriff’s office show a tattoo on Folse’s left arm of what appeared to be a clown, with the words “smile now, cry later.” Anyone who recognizes the tattoo should contact investigators in the sheriff’s office, officials said.
An obituary published in July in the Houma Times remembered Folse as “a funny, sweet, loving child and was deeply loved by all who knew her.”
The death blindsided her family.
“We didn’t know we were going to get her back in a bag, you know? We thought she was going to still have air in her lungs,” Heather Folse, Taysia’s mother, told a New Orleans news station in July.