Todd A. Foster, a former Christian Life Academy basketball coach and McComb, Mississippi, minister, was arrested Monday on accusations that he had sex with one of his former, underage students at the onetime Baton Rouge religious school more than a decade ago, sheriff's deputies confirmed.
The arrest stems from Foster's days as a coach and teacher at the then-named Christian Life Academy in the 2000s. The school went under different management and changed its name a few years ago.
More than three years ago, the former Christian Life student told Ascension sheriff's juvenile detectives that Foster had had sex with her when she was a 16-year-old in 2007, records show.
According to a 2017 sheriff's report, the woman, Sara Gray-Foreman, claimed Foster, who had previously been her brother's coach, had sex with her at the teacher's then home in Prairieville. Foster denied the allegations at the time.
Deputies did not bring a count until Monday. In a statement, sheriff's deputies said they learned on Oct. 8 that Foster "had recently reached out to an associate confessing that he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile that occurred at his residence in Ascension Parish in 2007."
Foster, 52, a Lake Charles native who now lives in McComb, was booked into Ascension Parish Prison Monday morning on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, online sheriff's jail records show.
The Advocate has a policy against identifying victims of sexual crimes, but Gray-Foreman, who is now 30, consented to be named for this story.
“I’m just happy that justice is finally going to be served,” Gray-Foreman said Monday.
A man who identified himself as a member of The Well, Foster's former church in McComb, said church leaders were preparing a statement to be released Tuesday morning after inquiries from The Advocate.
The church official said Foster and his wife resigned from The Well effective about two to three weeks ago. The man only gave his first name, "Andy."
During Foster's time at Christian Life, the school was a boys' basketball powerhouse, winning three Class 1A state titles between 2006 and 2008. In his final year, in 2009, Christian Life made the state semi-finals. He later left that year to become Baton Rouge Community College's first basketball coach.
Foster has kept something of a public profile as a Mississippi pastor in McComb, drawing local media attention in 2017 when he and wife called for unity after city leaders decided to take down the then-state flag from municipal buildings, local news accounts say.
Foster also had stints as a boys' basketball coach for two independent schools in Mississippi: Park Lane Academy in McComb from January 2014 to May 2017 and at Jackson Academy in Jackson in 2018.
Officials at the McComb Police Department and the Pike County, Mississippi, Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return calls for comment on Monday.
According to Gray-Foreman's allegations to detectives in April 2017, she claimed that Foster, then 39, had invited over to his home, while his family was away, to comfort her and her brother because their father had recently been killed by an alleged drunk-driver.
Foster, who was Gray-Foreman's Bible teacher at the time, was going to cook dinner for she and her brother but instead she and Foster had sex while her brother wasn't there.
When sheriff's investigators interviewed Foster about the woman's allegations in 2017, he denied ever having sex with Gray-Foreman.
He did admit that she had come over to his home but repeated the same reason that Gray-Foreman had told deputies was the original rationale for Foster's inviting her over. He wanted to cook dinner for her and her brother to help comfort them about their father's death.
Gray-Foreman told investigators that when Christian Life officials questioned her and him about her visit to his home -- someone had made allegations to school officials about the two -- they had prepared in advance with a story denying anything happened.
"She said that Todd met with her and they went over a story that Sara liked him but they never had sex," the report says. "She said they were called in and told the story like rehearsed and nothing was investigated further."
Foster stayed briefly as coach at Baton Rouge Community College after he left Christian Life in 2009. At that time, Gray-Foreman had graduated from Christian Life and already started going to BRCC but left soon after Foster arrived, she told investigators in 2017.
Foster, however, told detectives there was flirting that happened between them while they were both at BRCC but it never came of anything, the sheriff's report says.
According to the 2017 report, Gray-Foreman told detectives that she was coming forward then because she had heard Foster was starting a church in McComb, Mississippi, and wanted to prevent what happened to her from happening to anyone else.
The school athletic director at Jackson Academy didn't immediately return a message for comment.
Jack Henderson, headmaster at Park Lane Academy in McComb, said Foster left his school to start The Well church. Henderson declined to make any further comment about Foster's tenure at the school.
Foster was awaiting the setting of bail on Monday.