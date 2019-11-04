Authorities responded to the Chase Bank location near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest on Monday morning after a gunshot victim arrived there.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said investigators believe the victim was shot somewhere else and then brought to the bank. The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m.
It's unclear where the shooting occurred.
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.
The victim's injuries don't appear life-threatening, Coppola said.