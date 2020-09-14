Baton Rouge police unit
Two people were injured by gunfire, one critically, Monday afternoon in the area of Istrouma High School, officials said.

The shootings happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the corner of Winbourne Avenue and N. 38th Street, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services transported the two injured people to the hospital, EMS spokesperson Mike Chutstz said. 

The shootings came on a day that also saw four people injured by gunfire in the city of Baker. 

This is a developing story. 

