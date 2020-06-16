A Baton Rouge woman whose body was discovered on Spanish Town Road over the weekend died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.
Firefighters responding to a brush fire in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road around 3:30 p.m. found the body of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, of 2533 Madison Ave on Saturday afternoon.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark confirmed the manner of death as homicide Tuesday.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.