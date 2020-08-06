Witness accounts of an antique car, video surveillance and a bloody rubber glove led Baton Rouge police to make an arrest in a recent double homicide, records show.
The shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. on June 29 in the 10100 block of Avenue E, off Scenic Highway. Two men were found in a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police have identified them as Burnell Williams, 40, and Jeremy Sincere, 26.
Demarcus Jones, 37, was arrested on Wednesday with the assistance of the State Police Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder and multiple drug counts.
His arrest report shows that police first determined that an "older model white Oldsmobile" had been at the scene of the shooting, and that someone got out of that car and took something from the vehicle where the victims were sitting, then fled the scene.
Detectives obtained surveillance footage from a nearby business and took a screenshot of the fleeing car, which was disseminated among local law enforcement, according to the report. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies later contacted BRPD and said the vehicle, a 1965 Oldsmobile, had been located at a store on North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Surveillance from that store showed someone had cleaned items out of the Oldsmobile and left it in the parking lot, police said. Detectives identified that person as Jones and determined he was on felony supervision through the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. The report didn't state what he was being supervised for.
Police later searched the Oldsmobile and found a bloody latex glove inside. A DNA analysis revealed the blood belonged to Williams, one of the victims.
The arrest report doesn't mention a possible motive or describe what items Jones took out of the victims' vehicle. Baton Rouge police announced his arrest in a press release Wednesday evening, but didn't say anything about whether investigators have determined a motive.
The June 29 shooting is one of three double homicides that have occurred within the past several weeks as gun violence remains on the rise across Baton Rouge. The two other cases remain unsolved.