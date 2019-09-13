A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and then stepping over the victim's body to rob the cash register at an Airline Highway business last weekend was on parole at the time and had recently failed to show up for scheduled drug treatment.

Antonio Watts, 22, had been cycling through the criminal justice system in recent years on minor and nonviolent offenses, including simple burglary and distribution of marijuana. His criminal record is limited to Iberville Parish and contains no prior arrests in East Baton Rouge.

That changed Thursday when he was arrested again — this time on first-degree murder and other counts — after he confessed to entering Mr. Lucky's Valero gas station and shooting the store clerk before stealing money and fleeing the scene, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Md Firoz-Ul-Amin, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was an LSU graduate student who had moved to Baton Rouge from Bangladesh and was just months away from returning home to get married before finishing his doctorate in computer science and engineering.

The moments before and after his death were captured on store surveillance video.

The footage shows a man matching Watts' description enter the store wearing dark clothes and a black ski mask covering his face, and brandishing a handgun, according to the arrest report. The intruder appeared "unprovoked" when he shot the clerk in his abdomen, detectives said.

The shooter is then seen "vicariously walking over the victim and gaining entry to the register area," the report says. He took about $300 from the register in addition to "petty cash and rolled coins beneath the counter" and flees the scene on foot, police said.

Detectives zeroed in on Watts after "a concerned resident" contacted them and identified him as a person of interest, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken into custody Thursday and later confessed to the killing.

Watts "provided specific details about the crimes, which would only be known to the perpetrator" and "were confirmed from the video surveillance," detectives wrote in the affidavit, which also references the suspect's criminal record in Iberville Parish.

Watts had been arrested several times in recent years, most often charged with simple burglary and accused of breaking into buildings or attempting to steal things in Plaquemine, where he lived, according to Iberville Parish court records.

He was convicted on three counts of simple burglary in March 2016 and placed on probation for five years with a suspended prison sentence. His probation was later revoked after additional arrests, including distribution of marijuana.

Watts then served a three-year prison sentence and was released in February, and was now on parole.

Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said Watts was staying with his aunt in Ascension Parish and being monitored under the state's Probation and Parole program. He hadn't been free for long when his parole officer received reports that Watts had been using drugs.

Pastorick said Watts admitted to using marijuana but denied using heroin — either of which would constitute a parole violation. Watts' parole officer had arranged for him to receive drug treatment at a facility in Ascension, but Pastorick said Watts didn't show up when he was supposed to in April.

An arrest warrant was issued as a result, and authorities had been searching for him since then.

"He had an opportunity. We gave him an opportunity to get help and he didn't take it," Pastorick said. "Unfortunately he decided he wasn't going to fulfill his obligation."

Watts was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession. He is being held without bail.

