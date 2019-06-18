A recent fight over a foul call during a basketball game at BREC's Perkins Road Community Park sent the referee to the hospital and prompted an ongoing police investigation.
The fight started shortly before 10 p.m. Monday between a woman in the stands and a female referee after the referee called a foul against the same player two nights in a row, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said the crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived, but police are still actively investigating.
He said they're hoping to identify the woman who is said to have started the fight as well as others involved who could face arrest.
The female referee was brought to the hospital with moderate injuries, Coppola said. He couldn't confirm additional specifics about the injuries.