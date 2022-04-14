A 17-year-old student-athlete from Zachary has been identified as the sole victim in a fiery crash that shut down parts of southbound Interstate 110 Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday, Zachary High School put out a statement saying the community was "heartbroken by the tragic loss" of one of its seniors, Tristan Vessel.
Vessel was a scholarship athlete on the swim team, the school said.
"Our sincere condolences and most heartfelt prayers are with his family," the statement read. "We know that losing Tristan is not only difficult for his family, but for his friends, classmates, teammates and our staff."
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the car Vessel drove hit a guardrail along the highway near the North 22nd exit just before 4 p.m., causing it to flip onto its side and catch fire.
Vessel died at the scene.
Zachary High officials said they will provide counseling in the coming days to help students and staff process the tragedy.
"The Zachary Community School District is one huge family. Losing one affects all of us," the statement said. "We will make every effort to assist our students and staff during this time.
"Please keep his family and our school family in your prayers."