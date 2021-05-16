A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning on LA Highway 68 north of LA Highway 10 in East Feliciana Parish, State Police said.

Officials say 39-year-old Clifton Hills of Jackson was walking in the roadway of southbound lane of LA Hwy 68 around 1:30 a.m. when a car, also traveling southbound, struck and killed him.

Hills was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Officials obtained toxicology samples from both Hills and the driver for analysis.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions and walking a safe distance from the road while facing oncoming traffic can help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes.