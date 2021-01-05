One person was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds and two others were hospitalized after reported shootings Tuesday night off Plank Road, Baton Rouge officials said.

It's not clear whether all three people were injured in the same incident, but dispatch received two separate calls. Police have not yet determined whether the calls were related.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said officers responded to the 1300 block of Plank Road and found two people with gunshot wounds. Those victims were transported to the hospital and their conditions were unknown.

A third victim was found dead after a reported shooting near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and North 23rd Street, which is about a half mile from the other crime scene, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.

Police have not yet confirmed the death.

Both incidents were reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reports came just hours after Baton Rouge saw its first homicide of 2021, when one person was pronounced dead in a shooting on Cadillac Street earlier that afternoon.

Additional details were not immediately available.