A Baton Rouge man was killed in a shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive early Friday morning, police said.
The shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. at 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, according to BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. That's where the Serenity Residences apartment complex is located.
McKneely identified the victim as James Queen Jr., 40. He was found lying on the ground near an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Police have not yet identified any suspects or motive.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).