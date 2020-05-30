While there have been no major protests in Baton Rouge following the death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of police, the incident still weighs heavily on some city residents and leaders.

A video, shot by a bystander, shows an officer kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man, for nearly eight minutes before his death. Since the video was published, major protests have occurred in many U.S. cities, some of which have turned violent.

A small prayer vigil to "stand up for human lives everywhere" was held Saturday morning at Elevate Church on Greenwell Springs Road in response to these public demonstrations. Though only a handful of people showed up to the gathering, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul made an appearance.

"I got an invite to come out and join the community in prayer, so that’s why I’m here," Paul said. "There’s a lot of pain, frustration. I think anybody who watches that video — it’s shocking to the conscience. So I’m here to support my community, let them know that we stand united with them."

The city saw major protests in 2016 following the death of Alton Sterling during an encounter with BRPD officers. Nearly 200 people were arrested in the marches and demonstrations.

Paul said he believes that the relationship between the police and the community has grown and improved since then. He hopes that some of the reforms implemented in the past four years have helped break down barriers.

Nevertheless, he said there is still work to be done moving forward.

"It’s understanding that part of our job as law enforcement is to serve: It’s to protect and to serve," Paul said. "When we see that video, we saw no protection of life. Where was the serving piece of our responsibility?"

Organizer Donna Ricard said her Christian faith called her to hold the vigil. But she also noted that she has a black husband and son whom she worries about constantly.

"It breaks my heart, and I feel God is grieved by it," Ricard said. "In the Bible, it says when one part of the body hurts, the entire body hurts. We should all be hurting right now because people are dying and it seems like nothing is being done about it."

Connie Oakley, 37, and Azizza Darwish, 27, decided to take part in the vigil for similar reasons. Both belong to Healing Place Church.

"We’re tired of seeing injustice," Oakley said. "We’re tired of not being able to do anything. For us, being Christians, prayer is always the first thing, but then there’s also the action."

Oakley, who is white, added that she felt it was important to say to those who "don't look like us" that "we see you, and while we don’t understand your struggle because we’ve never felt it personally, we’re tired of seeing you struggle and we stand beside you."

Diamond Sherrod, 35, came bearing bouquets of tulips to pass out to participants. She said she wants "divisive language" to end.

"You don’t have to choose a side," she said. "You can simply choose love, because love will get you there every time."

After several readings from the Bible, the vigil ended with a rendition of "We Are the World" as participants stood in a socially distant circle because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It does appear that our black men and our black boys are being targeted" Ricard said. "The purpose of this is for people to acknowledge what’s going on. It’s broke. It needs to be fixed."