PRAIRIEVILLE — An Ascension Parish couple has been arrested on accusations a woman arranged for a 16-year-old to have sex with her husband, sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.
Donna Martinez, 37, and Jose Martinez, 38, no address provided, admitted to sheriff's deputies about their role in the scheme and the subsequent act, Ascension deputies said in a statement.
Deputies arrested and booked Jose Martinez on a single count of first-degree rape while his wife, Donna Martinez, was booked on a count of being a principle to first-degree rape.
Deputies said the Martinezes remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville early Wednesday each with bail of $200,000.