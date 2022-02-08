A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate-12 Monday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers say 26-year-old Shaquille Nolan of Baton Rouge was heading east on I-12 west of Satsuma Road around 9 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2013 Honda CBR sport bike.
Nolan was ejected from the motorcycle, then struck by a 2016 Nissan Altima that was also traveling east on I-12, investigators said.
Nolan was not wearing an approved helmet and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as a part of the ongoing investigation.