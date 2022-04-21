Television stations are reporting that a man wanted for a homicide in northern Louisiana may be heading to Baton Rouge, where he is from.
WAFB and KNOE reported today that a Union Parish school was placed on lockdown for a short time before noon after a fatal stabbing at Foster Farms. Deputies reported the stabbing occurred about 8:42 a.m.
D’Arbonne Woods Charter School went into lockdown.
The suspect has been identified as Bruce Causey. He’s described as being 5′9″ and weighing 235 lbs. He is from the Baton Rouge area.