A dozen apartment residents were displaced after a fire early Thursday that was found to be arson, Baton Rouge fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Crillion Apartments in the 1100 block of North Foster Drive around 2:50 a.m. Smoke was coming from an upstairs apartment, which was vacant, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said in a news release.
Three of the building’s 30 units were damaged in the fire, mostly by smoke, Miles said. The blaze was put under control by 3:05 a.m.
The cause of the fire was ruled arson.
Red Cross was called to assist the 12 residents who were displaced by the fire. Baton Rouge police, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information in the fire is asked to contact BRFD arson investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crimestoppers.