WALKER — Dismembered remains discovered Sunday east of Walker South Road are believed to be those of a Gonzales man last seen by family members on July 2.
Livingston detectives discovered the remains in a wooded area off Hood Road, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday evening. Eight people have been arrested so far.
Evidence previously collected from a search warrant executed Sunday at a home at at 26548 Evelyn Drive south of Walker led investigators to those woods a few miles away, deputies said.
Sheriff Ard said Monday that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were looking into the missing person case, which led them to the Denham Springs address.
"Foul play is suspected," Ard said in the news release. "This case is very bizarre."
The sheriff added that he can confirm the victim is male. He said investigators believe the crime occurred in early July.
"Obviously we believe there was a gathering at the address on Evelyn Drive earlier this month," Ard said. "Something happened. We're still trying to figure out exactly what took place. This investigation is ongoing."
Steele, the spokeswoman, said investigators are still trying to determine where the slaying occurred.
Investigators are also searching for a 2016 red Jeep Wrangler with license plate ZWZ515 in connection with the slaying. Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies announced July 9 that they then were looking for the same Jeep with the same license plate number in the missing person case.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said detectives have spoken to the family of that man, whom The Advocate is not naming. Webre said detectives told them the possibility exists the man could be the victim but have not yet made a positive identification.
Webre said investigators are waiting on the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to confirm the victim’s identity.
Neighbors who live in and around Evelyn Drive, a small neighborhood off Walker South Road and south of Interstate 12, expressed surprise Monday over the news.
“Nothing like that happens in this neighborhood. This is a good quiet neighborhood,” said Trecia Price, 52, who lives in the area.
“A good, quiet, family-oriented neighborhood,” added Penny Pitre, 58. “We were shocked.”
In the rear of the home where the search happened was a wooden playhouse. Cluttered in the front were close to a dozen cars, trucks and boats. Across the street was a sign in front of another home celebrating a “Library Star Reader.”
Neighbors who did not wish to be identified Monday said they witnessed people being placed in handcuffs at the home on Evelyn Drive late Sunday afternoon and added that the house had been previously a place with lots of all-night traffic.
The eight people arrested in the case are:
• Duane Bissell, 27, Amite, second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, and mutilating or disinterring human remains.
• Martin Morgan, 31, Zachary, second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains.
• Robert Taylor, 46, Denham Springs, accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, drug possession and illegal carrying of weapons.
• William Byars, 37, accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, drug possession and illegal carrying of weapons.
• Tony Kile Jr., 27, Denham Springs, counts not available.
• Ashton Hanchey, 28, Zachary, counts not available.
• Cheyenne Smith, 18, Zachary, counts not available.
• Nancy Logarbo, 26, Gonzales, counts not available.
Mugshots were available for some of the suspects but not all.
The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information about the case contact them at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.