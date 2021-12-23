A law enforcement officer shot and killed a person in Pointe Coupee Parish shortly after sundown Wednesday and state troopers are handling the investigation, a Louisiana State Police spokesman said.
The agency released few details about what happened aside from saying that a person had been killed. State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz told television station WAFB that no law officers were hurt.
The incident, along Cleveland Road in Fordoche, involved a Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff's deputy and a Livonia police officer. Scrantz wouldn't say who is believed to have fired the fatal shot.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that 911 dispatched them to a domestic dispute on Cleveland Road in Fordoche. Upon arriving to he scene they came in to contact with an armed subject. And upon coming into contact with that armed subject, an officer discharged his firearm striking the subject, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Scrantz told the TV station.
He said there was no information that could be shared about had died.
“We have not notified the next of kin at this time, so we won’t be able to release that at this point in time,” Scrantz said Wednesday night. The station reported that the local district attorney and the sheriff were at the scene.