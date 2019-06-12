Shaderick Jones and Iyeshasa Todd

A state judge on Wednesday set the bail above $400,000 for both the Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy and the mom involved in the filming of a sex act on an infant.

The mother, Iyehesa Todd, 26, told investigators that Sheriff's Deputy Shaderick Jones asked her to perform the act on her 1-year-old son in exchange for help with a legal matter. Jones' bail was set Wednesday at $465,000 and Todd's at $420,000, according to  St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau. 

Following their arrest this weekend, the duo had initially been held without bail. 

According to investigators, Jones had offered to not arrest Todd on an open warrant she had for a traffic ticket, if Todd fulfilled "his fantasy" of the sex act on the child. Jones, 42, then recorded the incident on his cellular phone, officials have said. 

Todd was booked into Iberville Parish jail on first-degree rape and incest. Jones was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on principal to first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles because of the video of the 1-year-old child on his cell phone. 

