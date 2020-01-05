The person shot in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue on Saturday evening has died and has been identified, according to Baton Rouge police.
Kayzon Tenner, 24, was found in the Mid City neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services before he died.
Authorities said possible suspects involved and the motive of the shooting are unknown at this time. Those with information should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.