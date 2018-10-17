One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road on Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., killing one person and injuring another.
WBRZ reports that the person killed was the woman driving the motorcycle. Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
LSP has taken over the investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash on Perkins Road and Siegen Lane.https://t.co/qsiRpMMP1m pic.twitter.com/14UxZbDUx7— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 17, 2018
More details to come.