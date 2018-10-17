Baton Rouge ambulance
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road on Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., killing one person and injuring another. 

WBRZ reports that the person killed was the woman driving the motorcycle. Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

More details to come.

