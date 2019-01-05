Two cab drivers were robbed after they dropped off three fares on late Friday and early Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
In the first incident, the 44-year-old driver told police that he was robbed at around 11:58 p.m. Friday after taking three men to the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Earhart Expressway. One man put a gun to the back of the driver’s head and took the driver’s money, keys and cell phone.
At around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, a 57-year-old taxicab driver told police he was robbed at gunpoint after taking three men to South Carrollton and South Claiborne Avenues.