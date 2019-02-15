Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dereck Brown, 42, 6276 Ford St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, driver's license not in possession, marijuana possession.
- Bryan Byrd, 40, 5013 Abelia Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding.
- Preyeta Hossain, 22, 4244 College Heights, Lake Charles, second-offense DWI, failure to signal turn, speeding in school zone.
- Robin McMurray, 36, 39236 Inheritance Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, speeding, tail lamps required, possession of schedule 2 drugs, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 drugs.
- Claire Shihadeh, 20, 6061 Hibiscus Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required.
- Jamie Sinquefield, 33, 39309 Ironwood Ave., Prairieville, first-offense DWI, speeding, improper lane usage, failure to adhere to a stop or yield sign.