A man fatally shot a woman Monday who lived with him in a La Annie Drive apartment, Baton Rouge police say.
Demaris Jenks, 24, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Arnishika Baker.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says police responded to a reported shooting around 7:30 p.m. Monday in in the 1700 block of La Annie Drive, a block east of Belaire High School.
Police say Baker died at the scene.
Jenks was jailed hours later.
The investigation remains ongoing.