Authorities are investigating after woman's dead body was found Saturday in a wooded area near Hwy. 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish, State Police said.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office called in LSP detectives around 8:30 p.m. in reference to the discovery of a body, LSP spokesperson Dustin Dwight said.
Upon arrival, detectives found the body of an unidentified woman in a "decomposed state," Dwight said.
It was not immediately clear how the woman died.
The woman's identity will be revealed pending autopsy results.
LSP detectives have taken the primary lead in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.