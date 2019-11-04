A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy fired at least one shot in an arrest at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in Baton Rouge, but no one was struck, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police were assisting the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in the arrest, along with the Louisiana Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Baton Rouge Police said.
WBRZ-TV reported the shot was fired near the corner of Nicholson and Jennifer Jean drives near Tigerland.
Capt. Jason Rivarde, with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff is planning to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Monday in Jefferson Parish about the arrest.