Baton Rouge police have identified a driver who died after being shot and later crashing his car Monday evening on Addison Street.
Dequincy Smith, 26, was killed when he crashed his car in the 3100 block of Addison Street after he was shot further up the road and drove away.
The car flipped up on its side during the crash, landing in a yard.
The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Addison Street.
Smith was shot while inside of his car, according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
No additional information was immediately available, including a suspect or motive for the shooting.