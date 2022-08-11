Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs.
Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
The crash ultimately claimed the life of Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs.
The initial investigation revealed that the 2014 Ford F-150 was traveling west on LA 1019 and Rowland was driving his motorcycle east on La. 1019. For reasons still being investigated, the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, and struck the motorcycle, State Police said. The impact caused Rowland and his passenger to be ejected. Rowland and his passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Ford F-150 continued west on LA 1019 and fled the scene. Within a few hours, troopers were able to determine that Manno was the driver of the Ford F-150. Troopers also located the truck hidden in thick foliage on LA 1019, State Police said.
Manno was originally arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on counts of hit and run, obstruction of justice, two counts of negligent injuring, and improper lane usage.
On Tuesday, troopers were notified that Rowland succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and died at a local hospital. Given the updated information, troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Manno through the 21st Judicial District court charging him with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, unsafe vehicle, and open container. On Thursday, Manno was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on the active warrant.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.