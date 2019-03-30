Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Hunter White, 23, 4015 Florida Street, Zachary, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Ronald McKneely, 43, 3836 Brady Street, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and driver's license required.
- Michael Lee, 34, of Jim Taylor Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle and no proof of insurance.
- Desmond Lang, 35, 13379 Fleur Des Lis Drive, Gonzales, third-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Steven Dong, 18, 2904 Peyton Randolph Drive, Falls Church, VA, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Bobby Stromain, 48, 247 Nall Road, Krotz Springs, first-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Richard Garrett, 28, 11070 Mead Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and speeding.