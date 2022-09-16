A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police.
Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
DeLaune died of his injuries in the hospital Thursday, according to police. The driver of DeLaune's car sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
George Johnson, 28, of Kentwood, the driver of the second car, sustained minor injuries.
State Police said the crash remains under investigation, and that troopers will send their findings to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney's Office for possible criminal or traffic violations.