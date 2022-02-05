Two men have been arrested, accused of sex crimes involving children in the Baton Rouge region, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
On Jan. 7, FBI agents arrested Jordan Knight, 21, of Tavares, Florida.
Last October, State Police received a complaint that Knight had sexual conversations with a girl in Livingston Parish. Investigators found he had "participated in sexual activities" with her and tried to make pornography of the encounter, State Police said.
Knight faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving a juvenile, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Jacques Folse, 35, of Vacherie, was arrested Feb. 2.
Folse was caught having an online conversation with an undercover FBI agent posing as the guardian of an 11-year-old girl, in which he solicited and agreed to meet the girl for sex, State Police said.
A warrant was obtained for his arrest, and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies brought him in after a Feb. 2 traffic stop, the release said. Folse faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.