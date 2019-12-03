A teen has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports.
The shooting was reported Monday afternoon on Ottawa Drive, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The victim was confronted by three other males, one of whom shot him, Hicks said. The trio fled the scene afterwards.
The victim died early Tuesday morning from his injuries, Hicks said.
Shortly after the incident, a 16-year-old male arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds and was questioned after he was released. Investigators believe he was one of the three who confronted the victim and was accidentally shot during the fight.
Hicks said the investigation revealed the first, 17-year-old victim and a friend were on their way home when approached by three males, who started the lethal fight.
After questioning, the 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of principle to second-degree murder, one count of principle to illegal use of a weapon and one count of simple battery.
Deputies are still searching for the other two males involved in the shooting, Hicks said.