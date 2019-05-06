A Gonzales man has been arrested for setting his truck on fire in Denham Springs, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a release.
Dylan Lemoine, 21, was booked into Livingston Parish Jail on Friday on one count of simple arson.
Livingston Parish Fire Department responded to a truck that had been set on fire in the 28000 block of Juban Road in the early hours of Friday morning. After an initial investigation, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set.
Lemoine, the co-owner of the truck, admitted to setting the fire out of anger because of the truck malfunctioning. He had previously claimed to be out of town when the fire took place.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office partnered with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.