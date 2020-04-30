A Denham Springs woman who was injured in a house fire last week died on Wednesday, the State Fire Marshal's Office reported.
Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 responded to a house fire around 1:30 p.m. last Friday in the 12000 block of Alysha Drive, said Fire Marshal Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.
Firefighters located two women outside of the structure — a 67-year-old suffering from severe burns and a 48-year-old suffering from minor burn injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
On Wednesday, the 67-year-old woman died from her injuries.
Deputies learned the woman was living with her daughter and son-in-law, who were caring for her. Witnesses told deputies the woman was briefly left alone in a recliner in her bedroom, and when her daughter returned to the room, the woman was covered in flames.
The daughter pulled her mother out of the chair and house, extinguished the flames and called 911, Rodrigue said.
Deputies determined the fire was caused by improper smoking practices.