A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting 42-year-old Zirondallo Turner dead inside his home Saturday was arrested Thursday evening, according to Baton Rouge police.

Harry Nelson, 45, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police said Turner was found suffering from gunshot injuries in the living room of his home in the 4800 block of Jefferson Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He died on scene. Neighbors outside near the shooting said they didn’t hear any gunfire.

Police ID man shot dead on Jefferson Avenue in Baton Rouge, officials say Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue near North Foster Drive late Saturday, said Baton Rouge Police spoke…

Turner's death was one of three weekend killings in Baton Rouge, including another shooting and a stabbing.

Heriberto Matute, 45, was fatally stabbed in what may have started as a fistfight at an apartment complex off Old Hammond Highway early Saturday and Jaquincy Ross, 18, died of gunshot wounds on Swan Avenue early Saturday evening.

There have been 62 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish so far this year.

More to come.