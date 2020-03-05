A second man has been arrested in the Feb. 17 fatal shooting of a man following an argument in a Plank Road parking lot, Baton Rouge police say.

Karon Young, 25, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.

The man killed, Juan Quiett, 26, was shot in a parking lot at 6224 Plank Road shortly before midnight on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 24, police arrested Tyus Thomas on a second-degree murder charge.

"Thomas was interviewed and told detectives that Karon Young shot the victim," police said in the arrest report. "Thomas reenacted the shooting for detectives and advised that, of the four people present at the time of the shooting, Young was the only one in position to shoot the victim."

The arrest warrant also says police were able to obtain surveillance footage from nearby businesses showing the suspects involvement in the shooting.