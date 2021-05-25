There was nothing unusual about the scene: two IHOP employees taking a smoke break around noon Tuesday, standing in the sunshine just outside the restaurant on Siegen Lane, a busy shopping center along a major retail corridor in Baton Rouge.
That all changed when two masked men pulled up in a stolen car, hopped out and started shooting, leaving one of the IHOP employees collapsed on the ground and the other running for help, officials said.
The first victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance but later died. The second was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office, which is investigating the shooting. Their identities have not been released pending family notification.
The stolen vehicle involved in the shooting was found on fire in a nearby subdivision a short time later, on Hidden Ridge Lane off Stumberg, officials said. That burned-out car matched descriptions from witnesses and surveillance footage of the shooting.
Officials released the following description of the suspected shooters, asking that members of the public help locate them: two African American males wearing red and white bandanas over their faces, one with red pants and the other with light colored pants.
Since the investigation is still in the earliest stages, detectives have not yet determined whether the shooting was potentially gang related.
The manhunt was ongoing Tuesday afternoon, with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting and a helicopter combing the area.
East Baton Rouge sheriffs deputies are investigating a shooting at the IHOP on Siegen Lane that left two people injured this afternoon, one in critical and the other in stable condition. It appears the shooting occurred behind the building near a back door. @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/LjyyO8nB2l— Lea Skene (@lea_skene) May 25, 2021
Deputies remained on the scene at IHOP for at least three hours after the shooting, focusing their investigation on the back door of the restaurant and the employee break area just outside. An overturned chair sat in the grass, surrounded by evidence markers indicating multiple shell casings.
A woman who works at the nearby VISION4LESS store, which is located behind the IHOP in an adjacent strip mall, said she heard her colleagues screaming and immediately hid when she realized what was happening. There were three or four customers at the time, who joined the employees taking shelter.
"I thought I was gonna die. We all did," Tabatha Sanchez said on the scene Tuesday afternoon. "It was panicked and chaotic. My heart is still beating from it."
Police helicopters are still circling overhead as part of a search for the suspect, and Sheriff's Office deputy vehicles are lining the streets surrounding the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/gG87gmu8i3— Lara Nicholson (@Laranicholson_) May 25, 2021
After a few minutes of hiding, Sanchez and her coworkers peeked outside. She said they saw a man run out of the IHOP, the back of his white shirt drenched in blood. He got in a car and fled the scene, Sanchez said. Her coworker showed reporters a video of him fleeing.
Officials said that person is the victim who survived the shooting. Not realizing he had been shot, he tried to leave before calling 911 from a short distance away. An ambulance picked him up from that location.
A security guard for the shopping center said he got to work not long after the shooting. This was not a typical day on the job, he said — mostly he deals with panhandlers in the parking lot and other minor issues. He expressed relief that law enforcement had responded to the scene and launched their investigation, though he was hoping to learn more details about the incident.
The shopping center contains a bunch of big retail stores and restaurants, including Super Target and Petco. The IHOP is located between an Olive Garden and a Whataburger, an area that becomes especially busy around lunchtime.
Employees of the nearby VISION4LESS said their location next to an Army National Guard office turned out lucky: Several soldiers heard the shots and went running outside in response, the employees said, thanking the soldiers for their service.
The past several months have marked an unprecedented spike in Baton Rouge gun violence, but scenes like the one Tuesday — bullets flying in broad daylight outside an IHOP kitchen, two men targeted at their place of work — remain almost an anomaly. However, the East Baton Rouge murder rate remains higher than ever following a record-breaking 2020.
New video of car fire @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/08naLmK2v0— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 25, 2021
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.