NAPOLEONVILLE - An 18-year-old Belle Rose teen accused of fatally shooting a Baton Rouge man in September has been returned from Texas to face second-degree murder and other felony counts in Assumption Parish, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Shontun Joseph, of 160A Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, had been captured on Oct. 6 in Houston.

The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Freetown Lane in Belle Rose. The shooting claimed the life of Cameron Brooks, 21, of Baton Rouge.

Two other people, a 51-year-old man and an 11-year-old child, were also struck by gunfire; in both cases, the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Joseph was booked Tuesday into the Assumption Parish jail on one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated second-degree battery, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Joseph is awaiting a bond hearing, the sheriff said in a statement.