Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of a DeQuincy man who recently died from injuries sustained in an August shooting.
Melvin Smith, 36, was shot in the ankle on Aug. 27 in the 11000 block of Bard Ave., Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Smith was in recovery from the shooting when he began to have complications. He died Wednesday from medical issues related to the injury, McKneely said.
Police have ruled Smith's death a homicide, McKneely said.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.