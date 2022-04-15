Ascension Parish sheriff's detectives are looking for LaPlace man wanted in a broad-daylight shooting earlier this month that injured two at a busy intersection just outside Gonzales.

Detectives said Friday they believe Tyrus A. Joseph, 24, is the shooter.

He is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies added.

On April 1, a driver opened fire on another vehicle waiting at a traffic light at the intersection of La. 30 and Ashland Drive some time before 11:43 p.m., deputies said.

The intersection is part of the La. 30 corridor in Ascension that handles plant traffic and is just west of a commercial area along the I-10 interchange that houses an outlet mall, other shopping areas and restaurants in Gonzales.

Deputies who responded to the shooting earlier this month found one man on the driver's side suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries. A second man in the passenger seat had minor injuries, deputies said.

Both men were taken to an area hospital at the time and are expected to survive, deputies said.

The vehicle in which Joseph was believed to be riding fled the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information that may help locate Joseph should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Callers must reach Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.