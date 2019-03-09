Authorities booked at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Zachary Downs, 33, 249 Graves St., Slaughter, first-offense DWI.
- Carl Hinkle, 28, 2031 Amir Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Freddie Johnson, 31, 5184 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal or improper turn.
- Malcolm Kelly, 42, 452 W. Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to yield to train.
- Blake Kennedy, 23, 5862 Laurel Hill Lane, St. Francisville, second-offense DWI, driving left of center.
- Hershel Mansell, 41, 517 Buckhorn Trail, Hamilton, Alabama, first-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license required, possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle.