Baton Rouge police said the 3-year-old wounded by a gunshot Monday night and rushed to the hospital was hurt accidentally.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said that according to the child’s parent, the toddler was injured after finding a gun inside of the home and accidentally shooting himself with it.
The shooting happened Monday around 7 p.m. in the area of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue. The toddler was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds, after which the hospital notified police, according to BRPD.
The child’s current condition was not immediately available, but authorities say he is expected to survive.
It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed against the child's parents.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.
