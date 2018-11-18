Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Pablo Andrade, 26, 6665 Titian Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and driver's license required.
- Leonicia Galvez, 47, 8215 Stern Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving over median, failure to maintain control, and driver's license required.
- Raymundo Gutierrez, 23, 12704 Danya Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI, driver's license not on person, improper lane usage, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Nathalie Myer, 30, 113 Billie St., Belle Rose, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, and open container violation.