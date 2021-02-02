One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in north Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of North 17th Street, spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The person injured was taken to the hospital, and their condition was not immediately available. Authorities said the injuries are not life-threatening.
No other information regarding the shooting is available at this time, including a suspect or motive.
