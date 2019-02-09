A Baton Rouge man is facing a count of attempted second-degree murder for a 2017 attack that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Victoriano Rosas, 50, 10615 Airline Highway, is accused of hitting the victim in the head with a blunt force object during a fight that involved two other unidentified men in the early hours of June 18, 2017, according to his arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The victim sustained a fracture to the left side of his skull and sub-cranial bleeding on his brain that required emergency surgery, the arrest report states. The victim retreated to his residence during the attack and later drove himself to an area hospital, the report states.
Deputies identified someone named "Victor" as the accused, and questioned Rosas, but the report does not state when that interview occurred.
Rosas admitted to being in a verbal altercation with the victim and said he'd armed himself with a grill brush but denied striking the victim, the report states.
He said one of the other unidentified people involved in the fight struck the victim in the head with a hammer, and told investigators he and two other men left the area after the confrontation.
EBRSO issued an arrest warrant for Rosas in September 2017, and he was booked into Parish Prison Friday on a count of attempted second-degree murder. He is being held on a $300,000 bond, according to jail booking records.